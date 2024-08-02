'Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli': From Indian icon to global maestro

Mumbai, Aug 2 Watching 'Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli', a Netflix documentary, is like watching the filmmaker's own drama!

Like the Indian-turned-global director treats his hero, the docu-film treats him the same way. Like his emotionally charged films, the documentary, too, tries to tap into the same beats. The last montage sequence of him winning an Oscar and the Golden Globe Award makes the audience cheer for him, just like they do for a hero's triumph.

'Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli' celebrates the filmmaker's illustrious journey from a humble background to becoming an international name.

Director Raghav Khanna beautifully weaves interview clips into an engaging narrative structure. The film features his elaborate and much-talented family members, actors Prabhas, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati, director-producer Karan Johar, and the world-known James Caron.

As Rajamouli talks about witnessing his father's struggle as a filmmaker and its impact on his filmography, it instantly reminds one of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He, too, talks about how his deprivation of space in childhood led him to become a grandeur filmmaker. It would be exciting to watch someone dive deep into the analysis of how these voids have gifted the nation the most majestic storytellers.

The documentary positions Rajamouli as a 'Karma Yogi'. While discussing his practice of atheism, the filmmaker insightfully talks about Sanatan Dharma and its stance on treating work as God.

V. Vijayendra Prasad, his father, says in the docu-drama that he respects his son's religious choice. It reminds one of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's speech where he said, "Unki Nastikta Me Bhi Jo Astikta Hai Main Uska Aadar Karta Hu" (I respect his theism in atheism.)

What brings home is the climatic sequence, highlighting Rajamouli's international accolades, which fills viewers with pride as he brings Indian cinema to the global stage. The documentary concludes on the note that the filmmaker wants to keep the Indian stories alive through his work.

Anupama Chopra, a celebrated film critic, holds the narration together.

But while she is known for her impeccable and insightful questions, the documentary fails to deliver the audience a peek into Rajamouli's process. It doesn't tell us much about his process, imagination, what the worldwide acclaim has done to him, or what he has in store next for cinema lovers.

While the documentary captures Rajamouli's achievements, it does not entirely fulfil the promise of its title, 'Modern Masters'. Instead, it maintains a laudatory tone, focusing more on his accolades than his filmmaking expertise.

You can watch 'Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli' on Netflix.

(The writer is a film critic. Views expressed are personal)

