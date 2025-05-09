Mohak Matkar calls her debut show ‘Saru’ a symbol of resilience and conviction

Mumbai, May 9 Actress Mohak Matkar described her debut show “Saru” as a powerful reflection of resilience and conviction.

In Zee TV’s new fiction show, Mohak plays the titular role of Saru—a meticulous, confident, and independent young woman deeply rooted in her values. Speaking about her role, Matkar shared, “Mohak Matkar said, “Saru holds a special place in my heart as it is my first lead role and I must highlight that the very first day when I read the script of the show, I knew that this was a story I wanted to be part of! Saru is not just a show or a character—she’s a symbol of resilience and conviction. I am beyond grateful to Zee TV for trusting me with such a powerful role and I feel incredibly proud to bring her story to life. I now hope I can inspire others to find their voice too through Saru and her testing journey.”

The upcoming show also stars Shagun Pandey and Anushka Merchande.

Shagun, who essays the male lead role of Ved Birla, a lecturer in college, shared, “Saru is a show that speaks volumes about chasing dreams despite resistance, and I hope the audiences love the story as much as we do. It is a show that truly defines me as a person too, and I am glad to be a part of it. My character of Ved will be a refreshing surprise for audiences as it is unlike any character I’ve played and it truly helps me showcase my acting abilities like never before. I was drawn to his unwavering commitment to doing what is right and I am looking forward to sharing his story with the audience.”

Mangesh Kulkarni, Chief Channel Officer, Zee TV, stated, “This show delves into the emotional journey of stepping beyond one's comfort zone and explores complex character dynamics. Collaborating with the visionary duo, Shashi and Sumeet Mittal, we aim to deliver a story that reflects the diverse tapestry of our content and connects with audiences across generations.”

“Saru” unfolds the inspiring tale of a spirited young woman from Khares village in Rajasthan who dares to dream beyond the boundaries set by her surroundings. At the heart of the narrative is Saru’s unwavering determination to pursue higher education—an ambition not easily embraced in her conservative community. Faced with limited resources and a cautious mother reluctant to let her leave home, Saru makes the life-changing decision to move to Mumbai for college.

Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions Pvt. Ltd, “Saru” will premiere on May 12, 2025, and will air daily on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor