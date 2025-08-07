Mohak Matkar shares learning traditional Rajasthani puppet dance for ‘Saru’ was a challenge experience

Mumbai, Aug 7 TV actress Mohak Matkar has opened up about learning the traditional Rajasthani puppet dance for the upcoming sequence in the show “Saru.”

Calling it a 'challenging yet enriching' experience, she shared how the process pushed her out of her comfort zone and gave her a deeper appreciation for the art form. Talking about the sequence, Mohak shared, "Living as Saru has been an incredible experience, and this dance sequence is particularly close to me because it allows the audience to witness a different side of her. Dancing has always been a passion of mine, and as a trained classical dancer, I truly enjoyed the opportunity to explore a completely new style.”

“The Rajasthani puppet dance, popularly known as Kathputli, is all about graceful hand movements and storytelling expressions that mimic the charm of traditional string puppets. Learning this art form of Rajasthani puppet dance was both a challenge and a rewarding experience, and expressing that love for dance through Saru makes it even more meaningful.”

The actress, who is a trained classical dancer, went on to add, “Adding this Rajasthani dance sequence to Saru’s character feels incredibly personal to me, as it allowed me to explore her roots while embracing tradition. From the delicate gestures to the vibrant, puppet-inspired movements, every step of the dance reflects Rajasthan’s rich folk heritage. Working closely with the costume team was another highlight of this dance sequence. We paid attention to every little detail to ensure Saru’s look felt authentic. I can’t wait for the audience to experience this beautiful blend of culture and storytelling.”

In an upcoming episode, Mohak Matkar will be seen performing a traditional Rajasthani puppet dance. A source revealed to us that in order to prepare for this performance, she spent hours practicing the movements and worked closely with the costume team to create an authentic Rajasthani look.

On a related note, “Saru” airs every day on Zee TV.

