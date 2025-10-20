Mohak Matkar talks about her favourite part of Diwali

Mumbai, Oct 20 Actress Mohak Matkar, who essays the lead role of Saru in television series ‘Saru’, is talking about her favourite part of Diwali.

The actress loves decorating the house with diya and rangoli, and looks forward to dressing up in traditional outfits paying an ode to the culture of the country.

Talking about the same, she told IANS, “Diwali has always been one of the most special times of the year for me. I love the energy, the lights, and the sense of togetherness it brings. My favourite part of the festival is decorating the house with diyas and rangoli, dressing up in traditional outfits, and of course, indulging in all the delicious sweets”.

She further mentioned, “This year, my wish is that everyone’s life shines as brightly as the Diwali lights. Let’s fill our homes and hearts with love, laughter, and positivity. Wishing everyone a very happy and safe Diwali”.

The actress hails from a family rooted in the medical and legal professions. Despite this, Mohak pursued her passion for acting, facing five years of auditions without securing a role. In ‘Saru’, Mohak portrays the titular character, a determined young woman from a village in Rajasthan who dreams of becoming a district commissioner. To authentically embody her role, Mohak spent time in a Rajasthan village, immersing herself in the local dialect and culture.

The show follows Saru, a determined young woman from a Rajasthani village, who aspires to become a district commissioner despite societal challenges and familial pressures. The narrative blends ambition, resilience, and cultural nuances, highlighting the struggles and triumphs of a small-town girl chasing her dreams. Known for its authentic portrayal of rural life, the series captures local dialects, traditions, and community dynamics.

Prior to ‘Saru’, Mohak appeared in the family drama ‘Hamara Parivar’, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

Meanwhile, ‘Saru’ airs on Zee TV.

