Mohammad Nazim: SSR, Siddharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Vikrant Massey rose to stardom through their talent

Mumbai, March 6 Actor Mohammad Nazim, who became a household name with his portrayal of Ahem in ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’, has talked about the significant differences in the path to success between regional cinema and Bollywood.

Talking about the road to success between regional cinema and Bollywood, Nazim said: “Success varies for everyone. I've thrived with a top show on a prime channel, but it's not limited to films. For me, success is continuous hard work.

"Until I fully grasp its meaning, I'll reflect on it. Many see success as working hard amid growing expectations. Once I understand its true essence, I'll share my thoughts; it's more than just getting a film."

The actor, who made his comeback with the Punjabi film ‘Munda Rockstar’, said success in cinema is not guaranteed by a “big name”.

“It's a mix of luck, hard work, and self-belief. Talent, not fame, is crucial -- whether in comedy, action, or romance. Figures like Sushant Singh Rajput, Siddharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, and Vikrant Massey rose to stardom solely through their talent."

The actor added: "Transitioning from TV, success is based on talent. In essence, talent is the ultimate key to success."

Nazim shared about how success is achieved in cinema.

“Success comes with the right role, a bit of luck, and how I have perceived myself. Hard work is crucial, and patience brings rewarding outcomes. I believe in fate, and everything happens in its time. I'm focused on finding unique roles for a sense of accomplishment," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor