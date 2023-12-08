Mohammed Aashiq wins MasterChef India 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 : The winner of MasterChef India 2023 is 24-year-old Mohammed Aashiq who hails from Mangalore.

He defeated contestants Rukhsaar Sayeed, Mohammed Ashiq, Nambie Jessica and Suraj Thapa to win the MasterChef title.

Before gracing the MasterChef India kitchen, Aashiq ran his own juice shop, where he showcased his love for the art of cooking and his creative flair by crafting unique recipes that delighted his patrons. Despite facing disqualification in the previous season, he returned with determination and came out victorious.

Shedding light on his remarkable journey, Mohammed Aashiq said in a statement, "I am immensely grateful for the whirlwind journey I've had on MasterChef India. From facing elimination to holding the trophy, every moment was a profound lesson. This experience has completely reshaped my life, and winning this esteemed title feels surreal. Coming back with stronger determination after narrowly missing out last season was tough, but I devoted myself entirely to the culinary craft. This victory isn't just mine; it's for every dreamer who defies the odds to chase their aspirations. I owe immense gratitude to the judges- Chef Vikas, Ranveer, and Pooja, fellow contestants, the audience, and all the renowned chefs who pushed me to perform better with each passing day in the kitchen. I've grown significantly and noticed a remarkable shift in my cooking skills, all thanks to an incredible boot camp experience."

MasterChef India 2023 is streaming on SonyLiv.

