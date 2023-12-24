Mohammed Rafi's birth anniversary: Saira Banu recalls his "mystical bond" with Dilip Kumar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 : Veteran actor Saira Banu has paid tribute to the legendary singer Mohammed Rafi on his birth anniversary. She recalled his close association with the great actor Dilip Kumar.

She took to her Instagram stories and shared a throwback picture of Dilip Kumar with Mohammed Rafi. The 'Junglee' actor wrote in the caption, "Dilip Sahib held a mystical bond with Rafi Bhai, viewing him not merely as a great playback singer but essentially as a part of his own voice. There are numerous anecdotes about this legendary duo, including their visit to the border to entertain our precious Jawans following the Indo-China war. In the coming days, I look forward to unveiling wholesome anecdotes about Rafi Bhai and the moments he added to both Sahib's and my life. Remembering Rafi Bhai on his Birth Anniversary!"

Mohammed Rafi was born on December 24, 1924, and was always considered to be the most talented and great singer of his time. Rafi's incredible journey from modest beginnings to becoming a musical sensation is the epitome of skill and determination. From singing romantic, emotional songs, qawwalis, ghazals and bhajans to classical and party numbers, he excelled in all. He received six Filmfare Awards and one National Film Award. In 1967, he was honoured with the Padma Shri award by the Government of India. Rafi worked with many music directors, most notably Naushad Ali. In the late 1950s and 1960s, he worked with other composers of the era, such as OP Nayyar, Shankar Jaikishan, SD Burman and Roshan.

He has sung numerous songs, including 'Tum Mujhe Yun Bhula Naa Paoge', 'Yun Hi Tum Mujhse Baat', 'Yeh Jo Chilmun Hai', 'Mera Man Tera Pyaasa', 'Kitna Pyara Vada', among others.

The legendary and evergreen singer passed away on July 31, 1980. His melodies are still loved by music lovers and they will continue to create an impact on coming generations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor