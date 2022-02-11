Mohan Babu-starrer 'Son Of India' trailer launched

Hyderabad, Feb 11 Telugu actor Mohan Babu Manchu is all set to appear in a power-packed movie titled 'Son Of India'. Slated for its release on February 18, the makers dropped a dynamic theatrical trailer on Thursday.

Mohan Babu's youngest son Manchu Manoj, who shared the same on his Twitter timeline wrote, "Get ready to witness the power packed performance of #SonofIndia. Wishing my Nanna @themohanbabu garu, @ratnababuwriter garu, @iVishnuManchu garu and the entire team of #SonofIndia a huge success #SonofIndiaTrailer #SonofIndiaFromFeb18th".

Going by the action-packed visuals from the theatrical trailer of 'Son Of India', it appears like the movie is a one-man show. Showcasing Mohan Babu in an intense avatar, the trailer drops a hint that he, the 'Son Of India', is on a mission to protect his country.

Glimpses from the trailer also show Pragya Jaiswal in an interesting role, which not much information about her role is revealed in the trailer.

Helmed by Diamond Ratna Babu, Vishnu Manchu produces this film which also has Srikanth and others in key roles.

