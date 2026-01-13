Mohan G Kshatriyan's 'Draupathi 2' release postponed to January 23

Chennai, Jan 13 The makers of director Mohan G's eagerly awaited Tamil-Telugu historical drama 'Draupathi 2' have now decided to postpone the release of their film from January 15 to January 23.

A day after announcing that their film would release on January 15, the makers of the film, Netaji Productions, on Tuesday issued a statement in which the film's producer said, "Our first production 'Draupathi 2', which was announced as a Pongal release, will now, on the request of theatre owners, be released on January 23 on the occasion of the birthday of National leader Nethaji Subhash Chandra Bose. "

The producer further requested the public and the audiences to graciously accept this decision by the makers of the film and continue to extend the support that they had accorded to the team so far.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film were among the first to announce that their film would come for the festival when they realised that the release of Vijay-starrer 'Jana Nayagan' was getting postponed. However, now, it looks like the film will be releasing on January 23.

Produced by Chola Chakravarthy of Netaji Productions in association with G. M Film Corporation, 'Draupathi 2', has triggered huge interest among fans.

Sources say the film is set in the 14th century and that it unfolds against the backdrop of the rule of Hoysala emperor Veera Vallalar III, the valour and resistance of the Kadavarayas of Sendhamangalam, and the turbulent shifts triggered by the Mughal invasion of Tamil Nadu.

Apart from Richard Rishi and Rakshana Induchoodan, actor and cinematographer Natti Natraj will be seen essaying a key role.

The film will also feature actors Y. G. Mahendran, Nadodigal Barani, Saravana Subbiah, Vela Ramamoorthy, Siraj Johnny, Dinesh Lamba, Ganesh Gaurang, Divi, Devayani Sharma, and Arunodayan, further strengthening the film’s historical scale and dramatic presence.

The film boasts of a good technical team as well. It's Telugu dialogues have been penned by Samrat, while Ghibran Vaibodha has scored the music.

Cinematography for the film is by Philip R. Sundar and Thanika Tony is in charge of choreography.

Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Action Santosh while editing is by Devaraj. Art direction has been done by Kamalnathan.

