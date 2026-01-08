Mohan G Kshatriyan's historical epic 'Draupathi 2' to now hit screens for Pongal

Chennai, Jan 8 If sources in the industry are to be believed, director Mohan G's eagerly awaited Tamil-Telugu historical drama 'Draupathi 2' will now hit screens for Pongal this year.

Says a source close to the unit of the film, "The film is definitely now coming for Pongal. It will be out on one of the festival days. The team is working out the details but the film is certainly coming for Pongal."

It may be recalled that the makers were originally looking at releasing their film on January 23 this year as two big films -- actor Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' and Sivakathikeyan's 'Parasakthi' -- were to hit screens for the festival. In fact, they were even exploring the option of releasing it sometime later than January 23 but before the month ended.

Now, with makers of Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' announcing that the film was getting postponed, a vacant slot has appeared in the Pongal release week, giving other filmmakers, whose films are ready for screening, an opportunity to release their films.

Produced by Chola Chakravarthy of Netaji Productions in association with G. M Film Corporation, 'Draupathi 2', has triggered huge interest among fans.

Sources say the film is set in the 14th century and that it unfolds against the backdrop of the rule of Hoysala emperor Veera Vallalar III, the valour and resistance of the Kadavarayas of Sendhamangalam, and the turbulent shifts triggered by the Mughal invasion of Tamil Nadu.

Apart from Richard Rishi and Rakshana Induchoodan, actor and cinematographer Natti Natraj will be seen essaying a key role.

The film will also feature actors Y. G. Mahendran, Nadodigal Barani, Saravana Subbiah, Vela Ramamoorthy, Siraj Johnny, Dinesh Lamba, Ganesh Gaurang, Divi, Devayani Sharma, and Arunodayan, further strengthening the film’s historical scale and dramatic presence.

The film boasts of a good technical team as well. It's Telugu dialogues have been penned by Samrat, while Ghibran Vaibodha has scored the music.

Cinematography for the film is by Philip R. Sundar and Thanika Tony is in charge of choreography.

Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Action Santosh while editing is by Devaraj. Art direction has been done by Kamalnathan.

