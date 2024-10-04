Mohan Raj Passes Away: Malayalam Cinema's Legendary Villian Keerikkadan Jose Dies In Kerala

Actor Mohan Raj, who shot to fame playing the antagonist ‘Keerikkadan Jose’ in Sibi Malayil’s Kireedam(1989), passed away on Thursday. A veteran of over 300 films, Mohanraj had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease and diabetes, and had moved to Thiruvananthapuram for Ayurvedic treatment. He reportedly passed away at his residence in the city.

Mohan Raj’s demise has left a void in the South Indian cinema, where he was well-known for his work in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films. Mohan Raj began his career in the film industry after being introduced to director Sibi Malayil while working as an enforcement officer. Standing tall at 6 feet 2 inches and weighing over 101 kg, Mohan Raj made an impactful impression as a powerful villain character. His portrayal of Keerikkadan Jose in the 1989 Mohanlal-starrer Kireedam became an iconic performance, catapulting him to fame and making him a sought-after antagonist in Malayalam cinema.

Over his career, he acted in more than 300 films across various languages, including Telugu, Tamil, and even a few in Japanese.