Mohanlal calls "Kireedam" restoration an 'honour' at IFFI special screening

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 : Veteran actor Mohanlal expressed his happiness and pride as the 4K restoration of the Malayalam classic Kireedam (1989) made its world premiere at the ongoing 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

The restored version of the film was showcased under the Special Screenings section, and also drew warm response from audience and cinema lovers.

Sharing his emotions on X, Mohanlal said he was deeply appreciative of the effort behind bringing back a film so close to his heart. Describing the experience as "delighted" and "an honour," the actor wrote about the meticulous work that went into reviving the film before presenting the full statement.

"Delighted to share the world premiere of the 4K restoration of Kireedam (1989), presented as part of the Special Screenings at the 56th IFFI, Goa. The film has been meticulously restored by NFDC-National Film Archive of India from a 35mm release print, thankfully preserved by the archive for several decades after the original camera negative had decomposed. The final grading was supervised by the film's cinematographer, S. Kumar. It is an honour to witness this classic return to the screen."

He further expressed appreciation for India's archival efforts, noting how important such work is for future generations. Calling the revival "heartening," Mohanlal added

He went on to appreciate India's archival efforts as he shared how important such work is for future generations. Calling the revival "heartening," Mohanlal added, "It is heartening to see Kireedam revived under the National Film Heritage Mission. My best wishes to NFDC-NFAI as they continue preserving and presenting India's cinematic heritage for future generations, in both digital and analog form."

Directed by Sibi Malayil and written by A.K. Lohithadas, Kireedam remains one of Malayalam cinema's most celebrated dramas. The film follows the emotional downfall of Sethumadhavan, a young man whose dreams of becoming a police officer are destroyed by tragic circumstances, a powerful performance that earned Mohanlal a National Award Special Jury Mention.

On the work front, Mohanlal was last seen in Hridayapoorvam. He is now gearing up for the release of Vrusshabhaa, a Telugu-Malayalam bilingual period action drama scheduled to hit theatres this Christmas.

