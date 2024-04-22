Mohanlal expresses gratitude as he starts shooting for his 360th film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 : Superstar Mohanlal has started shooting for Tharun Moorthy's directorial 'L360'. The 'Company' actor expressed gratitude as he started shooting for his 360th film.

Tharun Moorthy, who is known for his projects like 'Operation Java' and 'Saudi Vellakka' is coming up with a new movie also starring veteran South star Shobana. The two famous stars- Mohanlal and Shobana are coming together after a long hiatus. They were seen in movies such as 'Sagar Alias Jacky Reloaded', which was released in 2009.

The film, which is tentatively titled L360, went on floors today, April 22.

Taking to X, Mohanlal shared several pictures from the set and wrote, "On the set, joining in prayers as we commence filming the project led by director Tharun Moorthy and produced by M. Renjith under Rejaputhra Visual Media. I express my deepest gratitude and seek your blessings as I embark on my 360th film venture. #L360 #MRenjith #TharunMoorthy #Shobana #RejaputhraVisualMedia"

On the set, joining in prayers as we commence filming the project led by director Tharun Moorthy and produced by M. Renjith under Rejaputhra Visual Media. I express my deepest gratitude and seek your blessings as I embark on my 360th film venture.#L360 #MRenjith #TharunMoorthy… pic.twitter.com/eGyxWizpkP— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 22, 2024

Mohanlal will also be seen in actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming directorial 'L2E: Empuraan'.

Helmed by Prithviraj, the film starring Mohanlal is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster film 'Lucifer'. A poster of the film features Mohanlal with his back to the camera, with a gun in his hand and facing a helicopter.

The sequel to Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial debut, 'Lucifer,' was officially announced in August 2022.

The first part of the franchise received good response from the fans, who saw Mohanlal as the charismatic and enigmatic Stephen Nedumpally, a role that resonated deeply with them.

'L2E: Empuraan' will be released in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film will be produced under the banner of Lyca Productions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor