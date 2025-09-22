Mohanlal Honored with Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Ektaa Kapoor, Nanda Kishore, and Vrusshabha Team Applaud Actor

The cinematic world is celebrating as legendary actor Mohanlal has been honored with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest recognition in cinema. With a career spanning over four decades and more than 340 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada, Mohanlal is hailed as one of the greatest actors of Indian cinema. His unparalleled contribution, versatility, and charisma have made him a household name, inspiring generations of film lovers and actors alike.

The superstar will soon be seen in his highly anticipated upcoming film Vrusshabha, and the makers could not hold back their admiration and heartfelt wishes on this proud moment. The team of Vrusshabha came together to congratulate Mohanlal on this milestone, celebrating not just the award, but also the honor of collaborating with him on a magnum opus.

Producer Ektaa R Kapoor shared, “Congratulations Mohanlal sir on winning the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. It is truly an honor for us at Balaji and Team Vrusshabha to be working with you. Your performances and talent have inspired millions of actors, and you truly are a beacon of Indian cinema. We are so grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with you. Congratulations again, sir.”

Producer Varun Mathur of Connekkt Media added, “A big, big, big congratulations Mohanlal sir on this amazing achievement. It’s another feather in your cap and a milestone in your legendary journey. Big congratulations from everyone at Team Vrusshabha.”

Producer Abhishek Vyas added, “Heartiest congratulations Mohanlal sir for the honour. Your incredible work over the last so many years has not only inspired us but continues to shape cinema forever. We are truly honoured to be a part of this journey of yours and we hope to continue to celebrate many more milestones together.”

Director Nanda Kishore expressed, “Mohanlal sir being honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award is a proud moment for every cinema lover. He is not just an actor, but an emotion who has inspired generations with his performances. It’s a privilege to be working with a legend of his stature.”

Presented by Connekkt Media and Balaji Telefilms in association with Abishek S Vyas Studios, Vrusshabha is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, C.K. Padma Kumar, Varun Mathur, Saurabh Mishra, Abishek S Vyas, Praveer Singh, Vishal Gurnani, and Juhi Parekh Mehta. Shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Telugu, and releasing in Hindi and Kannada, Vrusshabha is set for a grand worldwide release this Diwali.