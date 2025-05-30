Mohanlal presents golden vel as offering at Murugan temple for Thudarum's success!

Chennai, May 30 Filled with gratitude for making his film Thudaram a phenonmenal success, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has now presented a golden 'Vel' (spear) as an offering to Lord Murugan at the Thirumalai Kumarasamy temple in Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu.

Sources say that Mohanlal offered prayers at the temple situated in the sub-division of Sengkottai in Tenkasi district and presented the golden Vel as an offering to Lord Murugan.

Interestingly, Mohanlal's character in 'Thudarum' comes across as a devotee of Lord Murugan. The actor took to his X timeline to write, "Thank You, Almighty #Thudarum".

Meanwhile, theatre owners and distributors have been expressing gratitude to the makers of the film that have again increased footfalls in theatres.

It may be recalled that 'Thudarum' has already emerged a huge blockbuster, collecting over a whopping Rs 100 crore in just Kerala alone.

Mohanlal, while making the announcement of the film making 100 crores in Kerala alone, put out a poster on his social media timelines that read, "A new chapter in Kerala box office history. A 100 crore Kerala gross."

He also wrote, "#Thudarum storms into the record books with its first 100 crore mark exclusively at the Kerala box office! A milestone that we created together! Thank you, Kerala."

Mohanalal had also penned a heartfelt note of gratitude to the audiences for making the film a phenomenal success.

The actor wrote,"I’m deeply moved and truly humbled by the love and heartfelt response for #Thudarum. Each message and every word of appreciation has touched me in ways I can’t fully express."

He then went on to say,"Thank you for opening your hearts to this story, for seeing its soul, and for embracing it with such grace.This gratitude is not mine alone. It belongs to every single person who walked this journey with me, giving their love, effort, and spirit to every frame.

"To Renjith M, Tharun Moorthy, KR Sunil, Shobhana, Binu Pappu, Prakash Varma, Shaji Kumar, Jakes Bejoy and our extraordinary team — your artistry and passion made Thudarum what it is," Mohanlal said.

The actor pointed out that Thudarum was made with care, with purpose, and above all, with truth.

"To see it resonate so deeply is more than a reward. It is a true blessing.With all my heart, thank you. with love and gratitude always," he signed off.

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, Tharunam had triggered huge excitement among fans for a number of reasons.

The first and foremost reason was that this film featured actress Shobana opposite Mohanlal after almost 19 years. Their onscreen pairing is among the most loved in Malayalam cinema. Some of the landmark films in which the two actors have been featured together include Manichithrathazhu, Thenmavi Kombathu and Mambazhakkalam.

The next reason was that this film was actor Mohanlal’s 360th film and his 56th film with actress Shobana.

The film has music by Jakes Bejoy and cinematography by Shaji Kumar. Written by K R Sunil and Tharun Moorthy, the film has editing by Shafeeque V B and Nishadh Yusuf.

