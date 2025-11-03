Mohanlal sends best wishes to his "Ichakka" Mammootty for winning Best Actor at Kerala State Film Awards

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 3 : Superstar Mohanlal expressed his joy as his "Ichakka" and veteran actor Mammootty was honoured with the Best Actor award at the Kerala State Film Awards.

Taking to X, he wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations to all the winners of the Kerala State Film Awards! Special love to my Ichakka for winning Best Actor"

Mohanlal further congratulated all the winners, saying, "congratulations to Shamla Hamza for being honoured as Best Actress, and to Chidambaram for the Best Director award. A huge round of applause to Manjummal Boys for winning Best Movie. Appreciation also to Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, Jyothirmayi, and Darshana Rajendran for their exceptional performances this year."

Mammootty was adjudged Best Actor for his stellar performance in Rahul Sadasivan's folk-horror film Bramayugam, while debutante Shamla Hamza won the Best Actress award for her impressive portrayal in Feminichi Fathima.

A total of 128 films from the year 2024 were submitted for consideration this year, out of which 26 films were shortlisted.

