Mohanlal to play lead in director Vivek's '#L353'

Chennai, June 18 Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Saturday announced that he would be playing the lead in the first film that his friend Shibu Baby John's new production house John & Mary Creative would be producing.

Taking to social media to make the announcement, Mohanlal said, "I am delighted to inform you that my 35-year-long friendship and goodwill with Mr Shibu Baby John is moving into a joint venture to bring you more entertainment.

"I shall play the lead role in the movie produced by his brand-new film production company, John & Mary Creative.

"Century Films of Mr. Century Kochumon and Max Lab partnered by Mr. K C Babu will be associating with the project. I will be joining the project soon after the making of 'Ram' by Jeethu Joseph. Mr Vivek will be the film's youthful director."

The actor also promised to keep his fans and the public posted about the developments of the movie, which is tentatively being referred to as '#L353'.

