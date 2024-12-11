Mohanlal welcomes Akshay Kumar at ‘Barroz’ trailer launch with a warm hug

Mumbai, Dec 11 Superstar Mohanlal was joined by the “Khiladi” of Bollywood for the trailer launch of “Barroz”, which marks the debut directorial of the Malayalam star.

Mohanlal welcomed Akshay at the launch event in Mumbai city. The Bollywood hero was welcomed with a warm bear hug by Mohanlal. The two later posed for the camera and shared a fun chat.

The Bollywood star looked dapper in a white shirt paired with khakee shaded pants and sunglasses. While Mohanlal looked every-inch handsome dressed in a rust hued blazer paired with a white shirt and dark blue pants.

Barroz is set to release worldwide in 3D and multiple formats on December 25.

“Barroz” is a children's fantasy based on his novel Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. The film also stars Maya, Cesar Lorente Raton, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Tuhin Menon, and Guru Somasundaram in other significant roles.

Production on the film Barroz began in March 2021 and the unit was shot in Kochi, Gao, Bangkok and Chennai, among other places.

Talking about Akshay, he revealed on December 10 that he is excited to be on set with his favourite director Priyadarshan as he started shooting for his next “Bhooth Bangla”, which he revealed is set to hit the screens on April 2, 2026.

Akshay took to his Instagram, where he shared a new poster of the film and captioned it: “Beyond excited to be on set with my favourite @priyadarshan.official as we begin the shoot of our horror comedy #BhoothBangla today.”

“Yeh darr aur hasi ka double dose aapke liye ready hoga 2nd April, 2026 ko! Tab tak ke liye aapke best wishes chahiye,” he added.

Along with Akshay, actors Paresh Rawal, Asrani and Rajpal Yadav will be seen in the upcoming horror comedy “Bhooth Bangla” by filmmaker Priyadarshan.

The film is set to begin production in early 2025, with a theatrical release planned by the end of the year. The casting process is still ongoing, with three female lead roles yet to be filled.

Akshay has previously worked with Paresh in films such as “Hera Pheri”, “Phir Hera Pheri” and “Garam Masala”. The “Khiladi” star shared screen space with Rajpal in “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” and “Bhagam Bhag”. Asrani and the “Khel Khel Mein” actor worked together in “Khatta Meetha”.

On his 57th birthday on September 9, Akshay announced that he is joining forces with director Priyadarshan once again after 14 years for the film.

Akshay took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he shared the motion poster of the film. In the image, Akshay could be seen holding a bowl filled with a black cat standing on his shoulder.

“Thank you for your love on my birthday, year after year! Celebrating this year with the first look of ‘Bhooth Bangla'! I’m beyond excited to join forces with Priyadarshan again after 14 years,” wrote the actor, who last worked with the filmmaker in 2010 in the film "Khatta Meetha".

“This dream collaboration has been a long time coming… can’t wait to share this incredible journey with you all. Stay tuned for the magic!”

Akshay and Priyadarshan have given several blockbusters together including “Hera Pheri”, “De Dana Dan”, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa”, “Garam Masala” and “Khatta Meetha” to name a few.

