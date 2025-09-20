Mohanlal's Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, politicians express pride

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 20 : Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan congratulated actor Mohanlal on being honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest honour in cinema.

Celebrating Mohanlal's remarkable contribution to Indian cinema, the Chief Minister wrote, "Congratulations to @Mohanlal on being honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. A truly deserving recognition for his extraordinary contributions to Indian cinema. This proud moment brings joy to every Malayali and to our nation as a whole."

Congratulations to @Mohanlal on being honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. A truly deserving recognition for his extraordinary contributions to Indian cinema. This proud moment brings joy to every Malayali and to our nation as a whole. pic.twitter.com/lh4zX7tLsr— Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) September 20, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####

Kerala Culture and Youth Affairs Minister Saji Cherian also took to his Facebook handle and penned a long note for the actor, expressing his happiness and pride.

"He is an artist who has won a place in the hearts of every Malayali through his acting career spanning over forty-five years. His growth from a common man to a world-renowned actor is a perfect example of hard work and dedication. His contributions in various fields of cinema, including Best Actor, Best Producer, and Singer, have been crucial to the growth of Indian cinema. This award is a great recognition for Malayalam cinema and Kerala. This award is a shining symbol of the support that Kerala has always given to international quality films and the talent of the artists here," Cherian wrote.

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, VD Satheeshan shared a number of Mohanlal's looks from his films and added, "#Mohanlal, pride of Malayalam cinema, has been honored with #dadasahebphalke Award. For over four decades, his natural & distinctive performances have captivated audiences worldwide & inspired generations. Heartfelt congratulations to our beloved Lalettan[P1] !"

#Mohanlal, pride of Malayalam cinema, has been honored with #dadasahebphalke Award. For over four decades, his natural & distinctive performances have captivated audiences worldwide & inspired generations. Heartfelt congratulations to our beloved Lalettan!@Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/zR0NKqqazB — V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) September 20, 2025

BJP Kerala President Rajeev Chandrasekhar also took to his X handle and paid a tribute to the actor. "With a career spanning decades, he has shone as a beacon of Malayalam cinema while leaving an indelible mark in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi films. His passion for Kerala's culture and his mastery across diverse mediums continue to inspire millions. You deserve it. You are a true Malayali icon! This honor is not only for you but for all Malayalees and a recognition of Kerala's film industry and your and its creativity over the years," he wrote.

Congratulations @Mohanlal on being bestowed the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. With a career spanning decades, he has shone as a beacon of Malayalam cinema while leaving an indelible mark in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi films. His passion for Kerala’s culture and his… pic.twitter.com/2O3f2zKon6 — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@RajeevRC_X) September 20, 2025

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also joined in the celebrations and expressed his pride. "Wonderful news for all fans and admirers of @Mohanlal! As an MP I am proud to lay claim to representing his city...: Congratulations to Kerala's pride, our very own Lal!" Tharoor wrote.

Wonderful news for all fans and admirers of @Mohanlal ! As an MP I am proud to lay claim to representing his city…: Congratulations to Kerala’s pride, our very own Lal! https://t.co/5N3CLmLAkB— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 20, 2025

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote, "Hearty congratulations to Shri Mohanlal on being honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. His remarkable contribution to Indian cinema has inspired generations. Wishing him continued success and good health."

Hearty congratulations to Shri Mohanlal on being honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. His remarkable contribution to Indian cinema has inspired generations. Wishing him continued success and good health.#DadasahebPhalkeAward pic.twitter.com/Vk0QKRXLJU — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) September 20, 2025

Union Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also shared his greetings for Mohanlal, expressing pride in the actor's legacy.

Taking to his X handle, Vaishnaw tweeted the announcement made by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and hailed Mohanlal's contributions to Indian cinema. "Congratulations to Lalettan @Mohanlal ji. From the adipoli, beautiful land of Kerala, to audiences worldwide, his work has celebrated our culture and magnified our aspirations. His legacy will keep inspiring Bharat's creative spirit," he wrote.

In the earliest reactions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Mohanlal after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the legendary actor as the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023, India's highest honour in cinema.

Shri Mohanlal Ji epitomises excellence and versatility. With a rich body of work spanning decades, he stands as a leading light of Malayalam cinema, theatre and is deeply passionate about the culture of Kerala. He has also delivered remarkable performances in Telugu, Tamil,… https://t.co/4MWI1oFJsJ pic.twitter.com/P0DkKg1FWL— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 20, 2025

}}}}

On Saturday, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry made the announcement, further adding that the award will be presented at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony, set to be held on September 23, 2025.

"On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that Shri Mohanlal will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023. Mohanlal's remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! The legendary actor, director, and producer is being honoured for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema. His unmatched talent, versatility, and relentless hard work have set a golden standard in Indian film history," the Ministry said in a post on X.

Having begun his film journey at a young age, Mohanlal has worked in films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

He made his debut with the 1980 film 'Manjil Virinja Pookkal' in a negative role. However, he rose to fame in the mid-80s with back-to-back hit films. The actor's best-known roles came with 'T.P. Balagopalan M.A.', 'Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam', 'Chithram', 'Kireedam', 'Kilukkam', 'Bharatham', and 'Devaasuram', among others.

His 1994 film 'Manichitrathazhu' turned out to be a cult classic, even becoming a massive hit at the box office.

Some of Mohanlal's non-Malayalam films are 'Iruvar', 'Company' and 'Janatha Garage'. The actor received several accolades, including five National Awards for Best Actor, Special Jury Mention, Special Jury Award, and Best Feature Film as a producer. Mohanlal also won nine Kerala State Film Awards, along with Filmfare Awards South.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor