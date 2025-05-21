Mohanlal's first look from 'Vrusshabha' unveiled on his birthday

New Delhi [India], May 21 : Veteran actor Mohanlal turned 65 on Wednesday. On his birthday, he surprised his fans by sharing his first look from 'Vrusshabha'.

The poster shows Mohanlal sporting a detailed golden-brown armor with dragon-scale patterns. He stands tall as a mythical warrior-king. Traditional ornaments and a bold nose ring complete the regal look.

Mohanlal and the makers took to their social media handles, revealing the poster and wrote, "This one is special dedicating it to all my fans. The wait ends. The storm awakens. With pride and power, I unveil the first look of VRUSSHABHA - a tale that will ignite your soul and echo through time."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJ6agj9SgAY/

The action period drama is directed by Nanda Kishore. It will be released on October 16, 2025, in five languages Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada.

Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, CK Padma Kumar, Varun Mathur, Saurabh Mishra, Abhishek S Vyas, Vishal Gurnani, and Juhi Parekh Mehta have jointly produced the film.

