Mohanlal's 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' gets a release date, check out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 : Veteran star Mohan Lal's next film titled 'Malaikottai Vaaliban’ will soon be out in theatres.

The movie will be released in theatres on January 25, 2024 in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Hindi.

Lijo Jose Pellissery has directed the movie.

Sharing the update, Mohanlal took to X and wrote, "The countdown has begun! Vaaliban is arriving in theatres worldwide on 25th January 2024! #VaalibanOnJan25 #MalaikottaiVaaliban."

The countdown has begun! Vaaliban is arriving in theatres worldwide on 25th January 2024!#VaalibanOnJan25#MalaikottaiVaaliban@mrinvicible @shibu_babyjohn @achubabyjohn @mesonalee @danishsait #johnandmarycreative #maxlab @VIKME @sidakumar @YoodleeFilms @saregamasouth… pic.twitter.com/8UXJciVVma — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 18, 2023

He also talked about his experience working with Lijo.

"To work with Lijo Jose Pellissery has been very enriching as his cinematic approach is totally unique. His films stand apart not just for their technical finesse but also their themes and this project is no different. I hope, together we will be able to live up to the expectations of the audience," Mohanlal shared.

'Malaikottai Vaaliban’'Malaikottai Vaaliban’ is created under Yoodlee Films. The film is written by PS Rafeeque. Madhu Neelakandan helms the cinematography and the music is by Prashanth Pillai. It is produced by Shibu Baby John, Achu Baby John, Kochumon Century, Jacob Babu, Vikram Mehra and Siddharth Anand Kumar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor