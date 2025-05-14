Mohanlal's 'Thudarum' emerges a huge blockbuster; Collects 100 crores in Kerala alone!

Chennai, May 14 It's official! Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's recently released film 'Thudarum' has now emerged a huge blockbuster, collecting a whopping Rs 100 crore in just Kerala alone.

Taking to his social media timelines, Mohanlal put out a poster that read,

"A new chapter in Kerala box office history. A 100 crore Kerala gross."

He also wrote, "#Thudarum storms into the record books with its first 100 crore mark exclusively at the Kerala box office! A milestone that we created together! Thank you, Kerala."

The film, which opened to positive reviews last month, still continues to have a strong run in theatres. In fact, so emphatic was the response to the film that actor Mohanlal, a few days ago, had expressed gratitude for all the love that was being showered on the film.

Taking to his X timeline soon after it became evident that the film was going to be an emphatic success, the actor wrote,"I’m deeply moved and truly humbled by the love and heartfelt response for #Thudarum. Each message and every word of appreciation has touched me in ways I can’t fully express."

He then went on to say,"Thank you for opening your hearts to this story, for seeing its soul, and for embracing it with such grace.This gratitude is not mine alone. It belongs to every single person who walked this journey with me, giving their love, effort, and spirit to every frame.

"To Renjith M, Tharun Moorthy, KR Sunil, Shobhana, Binu Pappu, Prakash Varma, Shaji Kumar, Jakes Bejoy and our extraordinary team — your artistry and passion made Thudarum what it is," Mohanlal said.

The actor pointed out that Thudarum was made with care, with purpose, and above all, with truth.

"To see it resonate so deeply is more than a reward. It is a true blessing.With all my heart, thank you. with love and gratitude always," he signed off.

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, Tharunam had triggered huge excitement among fans for a number of reasons.

The first and foremost reason was that this film featured actress Shobana opposite Mohanlal after almost 19 years. Their onscreen pairing is among the most loved in Malayalam cinema. Some of the landmark films in which the two actors have been featured together include Manichithrathazhu, Thenmavi Kombathu and Mambazhakkalam.

The next reason was that this film was actor Mohanlal’s 360th film and his 56th film with actress Shobana.

The film has music by Jakes Bejoy and cinematography by Shaji Kumar. Written by K R Sunil and Tharun Moorthy, the film has editing by Shafeeque V B and Nishadh Yusuf.

