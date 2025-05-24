Mohit Chadda's 'Flight’ to return to cinema halls with AI-enhanced VFX

Mumbai, May 24 "Flight" touted to be India’s primary aerial action thriller will be back to the theatres on May 30, but this time with jaw-dropping AI-enhanced VFX.

Helmed by Suraj Joshi, the project stars Mohit Chadda, Pawan Malhotra, and Zakir Hussain as the primary cast.

In order to raise the excitement for the drama, the makers also unveiled the captivating trailer of the new version of the film.

​Talking about the re-release, ⁠Mohit shared, “With this re-release, we’ve taken 'Flight' to new heights – literally and visually. Telling impactful stories has always been the aim, and now with the power of AI, we’ll able to tell them in ways never imagined before. This version of 'Flight' isn’t just enhanced—it’s transformed."

Incorporating AI into the post-production is expected to enhance the VFX, making it more promising for today's audience.

The director of Ashirwad Theatres Pvt., Akkshay Rathie, shared, “What Crazy VFX has achieved with 'Flight' is nothing short of revolutionary. They are reimagining the boundaries of filmmaking through AI—bringing a level of visual sophistication that is not only immersive but also game-changing for the industry. We’re thrilled to bring this enhanced experience to the big screen.”

The drama chronicles the journey of Ranveer Malhotra who is forced to face deadly obstacles during a plane ride. When the plane crashes despite his best efforts, leading to the death of several passengers, Ranveer decides to look into the matter himself. As he attempts to uncover the mystery his plane gets hijacked.

Backed by K. Chadda, Babita Ashiwal, and Rohit Chadda, the movie features music scored by Smriti Minocha.

Deepak Pandey and Rahul Mathur are also on board the team as cinematographer and editor respectively.

The AI-enhanced version of "Flight" is slated to make it to the cinema halls across the nation on May 30.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor