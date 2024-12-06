Mohit Chauhan calls ‘Jhoomelo’, ‘a tribute to the Garhwali and Kumaoni languages’

Mumbai, Dec 6 Playback singer Mohit Chauhan, who is known for iconic tracks like ‘Sadda Haq’, ‘Tum Se Hi’, ‘Tum Ho’, ‘Matargashti’ and others, has said that his latest track ‘Jhoomelo’ is a tribute to the Garhwali and Kumaoni languages.

‘Jhoomelo’ concluded the first season of the folk music series ‘Maati’. The Pahadi track blends the charm of traditional folk with an Afro-Latin soundscape, and offers a modern, global appeal.

Talking about the track, the singer said, “‘Jhoomelo’ is groovy and joyful. Raghav and Arjun have done a fantastic job and it was a pleasure collaborating with them for Maati. Folk music deserves a modern presentation that still preserves its soul, using today’s tools. I hope listeners enjoy it.”

The track has been composed by Raghav and Arjun, with lyrics furnished by Deepak Ramola. Mohit also features in the music video of the song continuing his rendezvous with on-screen appearance after the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’

On featuring in the music video, Mohit said, “I’ve been comfortable in front of the camera since Dooba Dooba in 1998. For ‘Jhoomelo’, it was just me singing into the mic, like performing on stage, which I truly love. Whether it’s an audience of 500 or lakhs, performing live is an unmatched feeling”.

Raghav and Arjun, the composers and vocalists, expressed their gratitude, “We are honoured to have Mohit Chauhan bring this song to life. Jhoomelo is a tribute to the Garhwali and Kumaoni languages, blending their beauty with a contemporary Afro-Latin sound. Set against the backdrop of migration in the hills, it’s a tender exchange between lovers separated by distance, dreaming of reuniting to play Jhoomelo—a beloved folk dance that embodies the spirit of Pahadi life.”

Released under the label of Warner Music India, ‘Jhoomelo’ is available to stream on all major platforms.

