Mohit Chauhan, Saumya Upadhyay lend their voice to 'Teri Ada'

Mumbai, Feb 19 Mohit Chauhan along with Saumya Upadhyay has given voice to the new song titled 'Teri Ada', featuring popular TV actors Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi.

The lyrics to this were penned by Kunaal Vermaa. The music is given by Kaushik-Guddu and the film is directed by Aditya Datt

Sharing her excitement about the song, Saumya Upadhaya says: "This new music video has filled my heart with excitement and I cannot wait to discern the response it gets. I'm so elated and pleased that I stood a chance to work with the beloved singer Mohit Chauhan."

"It was a great experience to work on a project that was surrounded by so many talents. I hope that this music video takes its place in everyone's playlist," adds the singer who has shared the stage with stars like late composer and singer Bappi Lahiri, Rishi Kapoor, Ila Arun, and others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor