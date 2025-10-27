Mohit Chauhan shares why working on mixtape Bhakti has been a spiritually uplifting journey for him

Mumbai, Oct 27 Singer Mohit Chauhan opened up about his soulful experience working on Mixtape Bhakti, calling it a spiritually uplifting journey.

He shared how the project allowed him to connect deeply with devotion and inner peace through music. T-Series and Bhushan Kumar released the new edition of Mixtape Bhakti. The latest episode showcases the soulful voices of Mohit Chauhan and Neeti Mohan as they unite to deliver a serene and heartfelt musical tribute to Lord Krishna.

The episode features two bhajans, 'Choto So Mera Madan' and 'Achyutam Keshavam', capturing different facets of devotion to Lord Krishna. 'Choto So Mera Madan' reflects his playful innocence, while 'Achyutam Keshavam' offers a serene, meditative experience.

Reflecting on the experience, Mohit Chauhan shared, “Working on Mixtape Bhakti has been a spiritually uplifting journey. These are the bhajans I grew up hearing, and I’m deeply grateful to Bhushan Kumar and the T-Series team for allowing us to bring a slice of that childhood devotion to today’s generation with a refreshing new tone.”

Neeti Mohan added, “This episode holds a very special place in my heart. I’m thankful to Bhushan Kumar and T-Series for giving us this beautiful platform to express our faith through music. Singing this devotional medley reminded me of the calm and purity of the bhajans from my childhood, and I hope it brings the same sense of peace to everyone who listens.”

The newest episode is now streaming exclusively on the T-Series YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Mohit Chauhan has recently lent his voice to “Chamkeela,” the first track from the upcoming family comedy “Jassi Weds Jassi.” The upbeat celebration song is composed by Rev Shergill, who has also co-written the lyrics with Harshh Vardhan Singh Deo.

Talking about the song, Mohit Chauhan shared, “Chamkeela is a peppy number that connects instantly with the festive mood. It’s the kind of song that makes you want to dance, smile, and celebrate life. I had a lot of fun recording it, and I’m sure listeners will feel that same energy when they hear it.”

