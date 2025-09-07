Mohit Malik: Truly blessed to be part of ‘Ganesh Kartikey’

Mumbai Sep 7 A new magnum opus, "Gatha Shiv Parivaar Ki - Ganesh Kartikey", is all set to hit television screens. The show is said to be a spectacle that brings to life the universe’s most powerful and divine family of gods.

At its core, the show explores the untold story of Lord Shiv, Goddess Parvati and their sons, Ganesha and Kartikey, a family that endured the tests and challenges of life to guide humanity and serve as a source of strength. The stellar cast includes Mohit Mallik as Lord Shiva, Shrenu Parekh as Goddess Parvati, Ayudh Bhanushali as Lord Ganesha, and Subhan Khan as Lord Kartikey.

Speaking about the show, Mohit Malik said, “At its core, Ganesh Kartikey is the story of a divine family – Shiva, Parvati, and their sons, Ganesh and Kartikey. Through Shiva and Parvati’s bond with their children, the show explores what every parent experiences, be it the joy of love, the pain of conflict, or the hope of keeping the family together. I feel truly blessed to be part of a story that not only celebrates devotion but also highlights the beauty of relationships and the strength of togetherness.”

Mounted on an epic scale with visual grandeur and powerful storytelling, the show promises to be one of Indian television’s grandest sagas. Ganesh Kartikey launches soon. The show is all set to air as the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi concludes with a lot of pomp and love.

The festival that commenced on the 27th of August saw devotees completely dedicated and engrossed in celebrating the festival with a lot of warmth and devotion. From Bollywood to television, celebrities were seen reuniting on the account of Ganesh Chaturthi and having a lot of fun.

