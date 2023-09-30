Mohit Malik’s blood sugar drops due to intense stress on the shoots

Television actor Mohit Malik revealed the shocking impact of stress on his health while working on the set of show 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si'.The actor, who is portraying the role of Kunal in the popular serial, recently disclosed how his health suffered due to the exhausting demands of his profession.Mohit ordeal came to light when he experienced a drop in his blood sugar level, falling to a concerning 58, indicative of hypoglycemia.

The actor shared: "For two days, my sugar had remained low on the sets. My blood sugar level has reduced to 58, which indicates hypoglycemia. This has happened for the first time in my life, and I experienced it while shooting on the sets.''I am facing extreme fatigue, blankness, and all those symptoms. I got my blood sugar checked, and then I got to know that my sugar had dropped to 58."

He attributed this alarming health scare to the relentless work schedule and the challenging sequences he had been filming recently."I think I got stressed out because of the hectic long hours shooting the Ganpati sequence, performing Kalipayattu, and some other challenging shoots. My diet was neglected, and so this is an instance of hypoglycemia," Mohit said.The plot of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si revolves around the lives of two people in their 30s and 40s, Kunal Malhotra (played by Mohit Malik) and Vandana Karmarkar (played by Sayli Salunkhe), and their intertwined journey in pursuit of their dreams, as well as the question of whether love is still possible after a certain age. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director Kut Production and premiered in August. In addition to Mohit and Sayli, the show features Abhidnya Bhave, Garvita Sadhwani, Arisht Jain, and others in significant roles.