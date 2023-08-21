Mohit Raina wraps up shoot of ‘The Freelancer’ despite his knee injury

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 : Actor Mohit Raina, who will be seen in the upcoming web series ‘The Freelancer’, which is based on a book titled, ‘A Ticket to Syria’ by Shirish Thorat, opened up on getting injured while shooting for the show.

He said, "Amidst the bustling Mumbai schedule of 'The Freelancer,' I encountered a knee injury that undeniably brought its own set of challenges. As actors, we often navigate circumstances beyond our control, and in those moments, it's imperative to make the most of them while honouring the time and dedication invested by the entire team. The unwavering support of the entire crew played a pivotal role, enabling us to successfully wrap up the shoot."

The series is directed by Bhav Dhulia, produced by Friday Storytellers and Neeraj Pandey is the Creator and Showrunner. Talented performers like Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji, Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis, and Sarah Jane Dias are also featured in the series.

‘The Freelancer’ will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on September 1.

