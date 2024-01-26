Mohit Sehgal, Sanaya Irani celebrate 8 years of marital bliss in Greece

Mumbai, Jan 26 Actors Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani celebrated their eight wedding anniversary in Santorini, Greece, and shared some dreamy pictures from their vacation.

The lovebirds have shared the screen space in the teen drama 'Miley Jab Hum Tum'. They had announced their relationship in November 2010, the last day of the shoot of the show.

They tied the knot on January 25, 2016 in Goa.

On the eight years of marital bliss, the couple is in mesmerising country Greece, celebrating their love and togetherness.

The photos that were shared on the social media by the actors, features Sanaya in a red sleeveless short dress, with her hair styled in beautiful curls.

Mohit is wearing a white tee and blue denims. The couple is enjoying a wine against the beautiful backdrop of the country, and are posing candidly for the lenses, laughing their heart out.

The string of photos were captioned as: "Happy (infinity symbol) to us", followed by a red heart emoji.

Mohit took to Instagram Stories, and shared a happy picture with his better half, as they can be seen sitting for their lunch.

It was captioned as: "Brunch date with my Number 8".

Sanaya's BFF and actress Dhami Drashti dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanaya was recently seen in the web series 'Cyber Vaar – Har Screen Crime Scene'.

Mohit last featured in 'Naagin 5'.

