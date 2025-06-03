Mohit Suri directorial 'Saiyaara' title track out: Ahaan Panday reminisces about love-filled moments with Aneet in this emotional ballad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 : Mohit Suri's directorial 'Saiyaara's much-awaited title track has finally been released by the Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Tuesday.

Director Mohit Suri's films are often characterised by their romantic songs and visually appealing scenes. The new title track of 'Saiyaara' is no exception.

Featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Panda in the song, the title track highlights their love and separation. The title track consists of romantic scenes between the duo, with periodic glimpses of Ahaan showcasing anger and sadness as he reminisces about the beautiful, love-filled memories shared with Aneet.

The title track is sung by debutant Faheem A and is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, and Arslan Nizami.

Take a look at the song,

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKbVALnIain/

Known for films like 'EK Villian' and 'Aashiqui 2', Mohit Suri revealed that 'Saiyaara' album consists of songs and melodies that he has "carefully collected and curated for over 5 years."

"One thing that only a handful of close friends know about me is that I love meeting new composers, singers, collecting melodies and songs, much like people who love reading, collect books. So, the album of Saiyaara has my songs, thoughts, and melodies, which I have carefully collected and curated for over 5 years," said Mohit Suri as per the press note by the makers.

Mohit says he wanted to give audiences a supremely fresh album with beautiful, soulful melodies for Saiyaara.

He adds, "I wanted to make an extremely fresh romantic album for a debutant film. The album of Saiyaara is very close to my heart. So, every song of this album feels really special. We are starting our marketing campaign by dropping the Saiyaara title track first. There is so much love, longing and heart in this song that I fell in love with it instantly."

Saiyaara title track also features the launch of two exciting musical artists from Kashmir.

Mohit reveals, "Saiyaara title track will also see us launch Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami, two extremely talented Indian composers and singers (from Kashmir) to Bollywood. The track has been composed by the genius Tanishk Bagchi, who I thank for making me meet Faheem & Arslan. The beautiful lyrics are written by the maestro Irshad Kamil."

'Saiyaara' introduces Ahaan Panday, the cousin of Ananya Panday. It is produced by the company's CEO, Akshaye Widhani, and it is set to release on July 18, 2025, in theatres worldwide.

