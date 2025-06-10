Mohit Suri shares what connects ‘Saiyaara’ and ‘The Romantics’

Mumbai, June 10 Director Mohit Suri, who is known for ‘Aashiqui 2’, ‘Awarapan’, ‘Ek Villain’ and others, has shared why he decided to make a romantic film with ‘Saiyaara’.

The director recently spoke with IANS, and said that he became disconnected after watching practically everyone doing action in Bollywood.

Speaking with IANS, Mohit said, “I was a bit lost. After making two thrillers back to back, I was seeing that - without any disrespect meant to anyone - everyone was blowing up buildings, helicopters were flying, everyone was doing the same thing. I had seen a very good trailer, but I didn't go to see that film myself. I felt that if I couldn't go myself, why should I expect anyone else to do the same?”.

He said that it was the streaming series, ‘The Romantics’, which pushed him to explore the genre of romance in Hindi films, and that’s how ‘Saiyaara’ came into existence.

He further mentioned, “At that time, I was writing something. Surprisingly, at that time, I had no idea, but I saw something called ‘The Romantics’, a documentary, a great series, and I understood how the romantic hero came in”.

“Then I spoke to my writer, who was also working with me as my assistant associate director, that let's write a romantic film. At that time, there was no producer but we only had the idea”, he added.

Earlier, the director had shared that during the recording of the songs, he was told to ‘get out’ by music composer Tanishk Bagchi.

He earlier told IANS, “The recording and jamming sessions used to be very serious till the time I was there. After that, what did they do? I don’t know. They asked me to leave the recording session. Then I just realised the fun part started after that”.

The director recollected that Tanishk used to look at him when they all were sitting in the room, and he told the director, “Sir, you leave now”.

“So practically he told me to get out”, Mohit said as he burst into a fit of laughter. “Because what he realised is that these guys were trying to impress me but not give their heart out. So while he was a hard task master with them, you have to understand how much he was protecting them”.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, ‘Saiyaara’ is set to arrive in cinemas on July 18, 2025.

