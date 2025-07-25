Mohit Suri thanks Sandeep Reddy Vanga for "being the first to show open support" for 'Saiyaara'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 : The romantic drama 'Saiyaara,' directed by Mohit Suri, has struck a strong emotional chord with movie buffs and critics alike.

While the film continues to win hearts and inch closer to the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office, Suri has now taken a moment to thank filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga for being the first to support and express his "generous belief" in the film.

Taking to his Instagram account, the director shared a note thanking Sandeep for being the first person from the film industry to publicly support 'Saiyaara.' In his message, Suri also described how much Vanga's encouragement meant to him.

Calling himself a fan of Vanga, Suri shared that he "deeply admires" the filmmaker's ability to bring out "raw emotion, fearlessness, and intensity" in his stories.

"Sandeep, @imvangasandeep, thank you for being the first to openly support and express your generous belief in Saiyaara. It meant the world coming from a filmmaker whose craft I deeply admire," wrote Mohit.

"I've always respected the raw emotion, fearlessness, and intensity you bring to your stories. It reminds me why we do what we do: to move people, to connect. Grateful to walk this path alongside storytellers like you. Here's to more powerful cinema and always being a fan!" he added.

The film, which stars newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, follows the love story of a singer and a lyricist, Krish and Vaani, whose emotional journey has left many viewers both smiling and in tears. The film has been widely appreciated for its emotional depth, performances, and soulful music.

With praise pouring in from both the audience and industry insiders, Saiyaara continues to enjoy a strong run at the box office.

