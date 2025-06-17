Mohit Suri: Vishal Mishra’s one of the most talented artistes I’ve ever met in my career

Mumbai, June 17 The makers of “Saiyaara” on Tuesday dropped a new peppy track “Tum Ho Toh,” sung by Vishal Mishra, whom the film’s director Mohit Suri said is one of the most talented artistes he has ever met in his career.

Suri shared that he has known Mishra for 12 years now and was overwhelmed to learn that the singer decided to pursue music as a career after listening to the filmmaker’s soulful love tracks during his college days.

Suri, who completes 20 years in the Hindi film industry during, said: “Vishal & I had always planned to collaborate on something special ever since he came to meet me over 12 years back! We just waited for the right moment and I’m glad it was for Saiyaara.”

He was humbled to hear him say that it was Suri’s music that made him want to pursue music as a career.

“He fell in love with my brand of music when he was going through a heart-break during his college days!”

He added: “When you hear your work have an impact like this on someone, it is an overwhelming feeling. I have always felt that music has the ability to touch people’s hearts and is an extremely pure medium.”

The filmmaker said he feels grateful to create memories for people via his music.

“So, in my 20 years of directing and creating music, I do feel grateful that I have created memories for people through my songs. Vishal Mishra is one of the most talented artistes I have ever met in my career and it is my privilege to have him in the music album of Saiyaara.”

“ I still have the scratches that Vishal had given me since he kept meeting me for 12 years now and they are just pure gold!”

The director added: “To know him, to collaborate with him and to see him grow as an artist, just gives me a lot of joy. He has created magic in my opinion with Tum Ho Toh and I can’t wait to unleash his genius with the third song drop from Saiyaara.”

“For those who love his music, they will be thrilled to have probably his best romantic song yet and for those who are growing fond of Vishal’s music, they will fall in love with him with Tum Ho Toh."

The film introduces Ahaan Panday and also stars Aneet Padda. Saiyaara is produced by the YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani and is set to release on July 18.

