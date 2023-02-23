Mohsin Khan may soon join the cast of 'Anupamaa'

Mumbai, Feb 23 TV show 'Anupamaa' will welcome a newcharacter which will likely be played by the popular face of TV industry Mohsin Khan.

Mohsin, who is known for his work in 'Nisha Aur Uske Cousins', 'Love

The sources have stated that the actor may soon join the popular show which stars Rupali Ganguly in the titular role, and enjoys a mass fan following.

A source close to the development revealed: "It is yet to be unfolded if Mohsin will be a part of the popular daily soap, but I'm sure whatever it is, it will be a visual treat for the audiences and the fans will be excited to see them together."

However, an official announcement is still awaited from the production.

