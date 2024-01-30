Mohsin Khan says his new show involves childhood tragedy experienced by two friends

Mumbai, Jan 30 Actor Mohsin Khan, who is known for ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’ and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, has said that his streaming show ‘Jab Mila Tu’ involves a childhood tragedy experienced by two friends from Goa.

The 24-episode series also stars Eisha Singh, Pratik Sehajpal and Alisha Chopra in pivotal roles. It is set against the alluring and vibrant backdrop of Goa, the story focuses on the lives of Maddy, maverick superstar singer, and Aneri, a passionate chef, who are forced to come under one roof owing to an unforeseen situation.

As the narrative progresses, Aneri uses social media to fake their love story, and Maddy hires an actor to be in a pretend romance. But, things take unexpected turns because destiny has its own plans. It's a fun and exciting look at love and friendship in our modern times.

Speaking of his character in the show, Mohsin said: “We wanted to give a surprise to the audience. They have seen my character as Kartik, a good boy who is very sweet and caring. My character here is very opposite to that. There are certain reasons why Maddy is the way he is and I really hope the audience understands him.”

He further mentioned: “It's a coming-of-age youth story, but it also involves a childhood tragedy experienced by two friends from Goa. One of them moved away, and now the duo has no idea about each other's original identity. The story is very unique and portraying the characters was really fun. There have been scenes where I had to shout and scold Pratick's character, and as soon as the scene ends, I go to him and apologise. He's like, 'It's fine; we are all acting.' I am really grateful for this opportunity to work with such professional actors."

'Jab Mila Tu,' streams on JioCinema.

