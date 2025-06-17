Mohsin Khan to Tie the Knot With Non-Celebrity Girlfriend? Actor Responds to Reports, Call It Fake

Moshin Khan who is a well known celebrity and enjoys massive fan base on social media. He did many television shows like 'Dream Girl', 'Nisha Aur Uske Cousins', 'Jab Mila Tu' but rose fame with show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. He was also rumoured to be dating Shivangi Joshi who was his co-actor, however both never publicly confirmed the news. Recently news about Moshin getting married to non-celebrity, with who he is secretly dating has gone viral on social media to which actor has now responded. Moshin cleared the air about his marriage and dating rumours.

While sharing the news about his marriage on his official Instagram handle, Moshin wrote, "Fake news bro. Urging all media outlets to at least confirm before reporting fake news." Back in 2024 Moshin in an interview with TOI said that, he is single and wishes to get married to a girl of his family's choice. "I am single and will soon be married. My family is looking for rishtas. I am okay with an arranged marriage," he said.

"By 2025, I'll be married; I feel I'm of age now," he said, laughing. "I'm keeping my fingers crossed. I don't have a specific idea of what my future wife should be like, but I've decided I'll be married within the year. Seeing my sister's kids around me has made me realize how much I want my own children. I'll be a hands-on father, trust me," he added. Talking about the work Moshin was last seen in 2024 series Jab Mila Tu, where he played the role of Maddy.

Also Read : “Everything Is in Front of You”: Akshay Kumar Gives Cryptic Response On 'Hera Pheri 3' Controversy

Meanwhile, after working on 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' for 7.5 years, Mohsin took a 2.5 years' break, which he says wasn't planned. He explained that he originally intended for about a year and a half off, but then his health took a turn as he developed a fatty liver, which led to a mild heart attack. The actor revealed that he was hospitalized for a while and had to switch between three hospitals for treatment. This illness weakened his immune system, causing frequent sickness.