Molly McCann joins 'The Butler'

Los Angeles [US], July 7 : Actor Molly McCann, best known for her projects in 'Freelance', 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping', will be seen in a pivotal role in the high-octane period action-thriller, 'The Butler'.

The project also stars Jean Reno and Tom Hollander. Tom Edmunds has come on board to direct it, as per Variety.

Reno will star as a former WWI commando whose life of quiet service is violently disrupted when a dangerous past resurfaces.

"The Butler" delivers "a bold and visually arresting twist on the revenge thrillermerging kinetic action with the simmering drama of a household caught between loyalty and survival," according to a statement.

The screenplay was written by Tom Edmunds and Craig McInnes, based on an original story by McInnes.

"The Butler" is produced by Christopher Tuffin, Amanda Delaplaine, Ari Novak and Daniel-Konrad Cooper.

Executive producers include William Ramsey and Colin Bates for Valecroft, Roy Scott MacFarland for Tetrad, Kevin Townsend, Nadezda Motina, Aram Ovannisyan, Tom Edmunds, Chris Ochs, Sophie Delaplaine, and Andrew Bates, along with Daniel Baur for K5 Intl. The film is a Strong Island and Rather Good Film production.

The project will go on floors in London soon.

