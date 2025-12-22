‘Mom-to-be’ Lin Laishram had b’day ‘wrapped in love, laughter with friends’

Mumbai, Dec 22 Actress and “mom-to-be” Lin Laishram said that her heart is full of gratitude as she celebrated her 40th birthday surrounded by friends Vijay Varma, Sayani Gupta and husband Randeep Hooda among many others.

Lin took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures of herself glowing in a white a dress as she posed for pictures with her friends and flaunting her blossoming baby bump.

“A birthday wrapped in love, laughter with friends and a heart full of gratitude with the sweetest blessing on the way. Thank you so much to everyone for the birthday wishes and all the love.Truly Loved,” she wrote as the caption.

It was on November 29, when Lin and Randeep announced that they are set to embrace parenthood.

Making the announcement on social media, they wrote in a joint post, "Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way (Tiger Face, red heart and infinity emojis)."

Randeep and Lin first met at veteran star Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group Motley. Eventually, having fallen for one another, the lovebirds started living together during the lockdown. They made their relationship Instagram official back in 2022. The couple finally tied the knot on November 29, 2023, in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Manipur.

On the acting front, Randeep was last seen in the Sunny Deol-starrer action film“Jaat”. He will next be seen in the epic war drama “Operation Khukri.”

Randeep has secured the official movie rights to “Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army’s Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad” by Major General Rajpal Punia, and Damini Punia.

The film “Operation Khukri” will bring to screen the harrowing real-life events from 2000, when 233 Indian soldiers were held hostage by rebel forces in Sierra Leone, West Africa, and the subsequent high-risk rescue mission that followed.

The actor will portray Major General Raj Pal Punia (then a young Company Commander of the 14th Mechanised Infantry), who navigated both the tense standoff and the extraordinary rescue operation amid challenging jungle warfare conditions.

