"Moments like these fill me with profound gratitude": Mohanlal reacts after Kerala government honours him for Dadasaheb Phalke

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 5 : Malayalam actor Mohanlal has expressed immense gratitude after being honoured by the Kerala government for his Dadasaheb Phalke Award win.

Taking to his X handle, Mohanlal shared pictures from the event, including the ones where the actor received the honour from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"Moments like these fill me with profound gratitude. My sincere thanks to the Government of Kerala for the honour and warmth shown during the felicitation held in celebration of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. I remain deeply grateful to the Hon'ble Chief Minister, the Ministers, and all esteemed dignitaries who graced the occasion," he wrote.

Mohanlal also thanked every person who showered him with love, blessings and unwavering support, adding that it will be his "greatest reward".

On Saturday, Mohanlal was honoured by the Kerala government for his achievement at the 'Malayalam Vanolam Lalsalam' event in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, presented the actor with a citation written by poet Prabha Varma on behalf of the state government.

The 'Drishyam' actor was seen getting emotional as he recalled his early years of life when he used to "dream of making films".

While addressing the gathering, Mohanlal said, "I am indebted to Dadasaheb Phalke. I stand here with even greater emotional weight than the moment I received the award because Thiruvananthapuram is my hometown, the place where I was born and raised. When I think back to those early days when a few friends and I, knowing nothing about cinema, dreamt of making films, it now fills me with awe.

The actor also expressed gratitude to his peers for supporting him in his tough time, saying that "someone always lifted him up" when he faced difficulties in life.

The South superstar was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award by the President Droupadi Murmu, at the 71st National Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on September 23.

The actor received a standing ovation from the attendees at the Vigyan Bhawan as he accepted the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

