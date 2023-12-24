Moments of reflection: Anil Kapoor on his 67th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 : Actor Anil Kapoor celebrated his 67th birthday on Sunday.

On his special day, he took to Instagram and penned a note of gratitude to thank everyone for showering him with warm birthday wishes.

He wrote, "Birthdays are moments of reflection, and today, as I celebrate another year around the sun, I feel immensely grateful for the beautiful journey I've had so far. I want to express my heartfelt appreciation for the genuine affection coming my way. Each message and each wish is a testament to the meaningful connections we've built over the years. I am grateful for the friendships, the shared moments, and the unwavering support that make life truly special."

He said that he is looking forward to his adventures in 2024.

"As I take on another year of life, I carry your love with me, a guiding light that fuels my passion and determination. Thank you for making this birthday, and frankly, every day, an unforgettable celebration. Your kindness has made this day extraordinary, and I look forward to the adventures the upcoming year holds," he added.

Alongside the note, he dropped a picture of himself attempting to do bungee jumping.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil was last seen in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol. In the film, Anil portrayed the role of Ranbir's father.

Directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, the film hit theatres on December 1.Earlier this year, he also wowed fans with his role in 'The Night Manager'. In January 2024, he will be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in 'Fighter'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor