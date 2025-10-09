Mona Singh gets nostalgic as "Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin" title track plays on a larger-than-life projector at her birthday party

Mumbai Oct 9 Actress Mona Singh, who has made a mark in both television and films, celebrated her birthday recently with family and friends in a lively gathering.

Videos from the celebration captured Singh in a joyous mood, dancing and laughing with her loved ones. The party took a memorable turn when a larger-than-life projector screen played the title track of her iconic television show, “Jassi Jassi Koi Nahin".

Mona Singh, who became a household name with her portrayal of Jasmeet, aka Jassi Walia, was seen thoroughly enjoying the nostalgic moment, smiling as she watched her younger self on the screen. The video also had the guests singing and cheering, creating a wave of nostalgia for one of Indian television's most beloved shows.

The video was shared by rapper and singer Srushti Tawde on her social media account. Mona Singh, who threw in a lavish party for her birthday, saw Raghav Juyal, Mithila Palkar, Namit Das, Srushti Tawde, and many others attend the party.

Talking about her show, "Jassi Jassi Koi Nahin", it aired on Sony Entertainment Television from September 1, 2003, to May 4, 2006. The show ran for nearly three years and transformed Mona Singh into a household name. With her geeky glasses, braces, and understated wardrobe, Jassi became the face of intelligence, sincerity, and resilience.

The show also starred Apoorva Agnihotri, Rakshanda Khan, Parmeet Sethi, and Mandira Bedi, among others. Singh has previously revealed that the makers were extremely protective of her on-screen look, even barring media from the sets of the show to keep her original appearance under wraps. Beyond television, Singh continues to receive acclaim for her work.

She was recently seen in Aryan Khan's debut directorial, “The Ba***ds of Bollywood”, playing the mother of lead actor Laksh Lalwani, a performance that drew immense applause.

At the trailer launch of "The Ba***ds of Bollywood", Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan warmly welcomed Singh on stage, admitting that he had been a long-time fan of "Jassi Jassi Koi Nahin", a revelation that made her beam with pride.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor