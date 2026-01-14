Mona Singh on Happy Patel: "The dark, quirky, off-beat madness of Delhi Belly Is back"

Mumbai Jan 14 Bollywood and television actress Mona Singh has drawn a direct parallel between the unconventional movie Delhi Belly and her upcoming film Happy Patel.

Mona Singh, who has been a part of both worlds of mainstream and experimental storytelling, highlighted how the essence that made Delhi Belly iconic is deeply embedded in Happy Patel as well.

Recalling the reactions Delhi Belly once received, Mona said, “They were all giving one words for Delhi Belly, woh saare words Happy Patel ke liye apt hai, dark hai, quirky hai, off beat hai, sab kuch hai. And I so enjoyed being a part of this mad, crazy universe.”

Talking about Happy Patel, much like Delhi Belly, the film seems to thrive on its fearless tone and unpredictable storytelling.

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is directed by Vir Das, also starring Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and Mithila Palkar in pivotal roles, the film is slated to release in theatres on 16th January, 2026.

Meanwhile, talking about Mona Singh, the actress has been a part of the entertainment industry for almost 25 years.

Her television show "Jassi Jassi Koi Nahin", that aired on Sony Entertainment Television from September 1, 2003, to May 4, 2006, had put her in the top category of actors.

The show ran for nearly three years and transformed Mona Singh into a household name as Jassi. With her geeky glasses, braces, and understated wardrobe, Jassi became the face of intelligence, sincerity, and resilience.

Singh had previously revealed that the makers were extremely protective of her on-screen look, even barring media from the sets of the show to keep her original appearance under wraps.

Mona, was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's debut directorial, “The Ba***ds of Bollywood”, playing the mother of lead actor Laksh Lalwani, a performance that drew immense applause.

At the trailer launch of "The Ba***ds of Bollywood", Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan warmly welcomed Singh on stage, admitting that he had been a long-time fan of "Jassi Jassi Koi Nahin", a revelation that made her beam with pride.

Along with Happy Patel, the actress will also be seen in Border 2 paired opposite Sunny Deol.

