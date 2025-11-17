Mona Singh: Peace comes from deciding when to be available and when not to be

Mumbai, Nov 17 Actress Mona Singh, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the streaming series ‘Thode Door Thode Paas’, feels that in the age of hyper technology, peace sets in when one is clear headed about their availability.

Talking about if a modern working woman like her character of Simran can really find peace away from technology, she said, “Definitely, but not by cutting everything out. Peace comes from deciding when to be available and when not to be. Even small boundaries make a big difference. It’s less about switching off completely and more about reconnecting with yourself and the people around you”.

She also shared her experience of working with her co-actor Kunaal Roy Kapur, as she shared, “Kunaal is effortless. We connected instantly, which made our husband-wife dynamic feel natural. He brings humour, warmth, and sincerity to every scene. Our relationship in the show is built on small, everyday moments, glances, pauses, unspoken understanding, and he makes those come alive just by being so present and attentive”.

Talking about what stood out for her when choosing to play Simran in ‘Thode Door Thode Paas’, she said, “Simran isn’t idealised. She’s strong, yes, but she also doubts, stretches, learns. She represents so many women today who are doing their best in every direction. There’s truth in her struggle, and that honesty is what drew me to her”.

‘Thode Door Thode Paas’ has already struck a chord with viewers for its warmth, relatability, and humour. Directed by Prashant Bhagia and produced by Manish Trehan, the show also stars Pankaj Kapur in a heartwarming narrative about a modern Indian family that’s always online but rarely connected.

The series invites audiences to pause, unplug, and reconnect with what truly matters, which is, family, laughter, and love. In a world that’s always scrolling, it is a gentle reminder to look up, look around, and be a little closer.

‘Thode Door Thode Paas’ streams on ZEE5.

