Monali Thakur and Nikhita Gandhi gear up to take viewers on a musical ride in the latest episode of By Invite Only!

Monali Thakur and Nikhita Gandhi, the singing duo are ready to captivate audiences with their musical banter and compelling moments on Amazon miniTVs' GenZ chat show By Invite Only. The streaming service unveiled the promo for their latest episode, and by the looks of it, the episode promises to be an engaging ride packed with wholesome conversations across the duo’s personal and professional lives.

The promo gives a sneak peek of the endearing episode and viewers are definitely in for a sassy and fun roller-coaster jaunt. In a conversation, Monali took a stand on the evolution of the music industry, and the rise of independent artists. She said, “Independent music industry has never been the mainstream music industry. Now this has changed, international streaming platforms putting in money in the country, most of the independent music are leading the charts in the streaming platforms.”

During a fun segment, Renil asked Nikhita, “What would you do if you woke up as Bhushan Kumar?” Laughing to which she candidly replied, “Sign Me.” Monali took the name of the legendary Salil Chowdhury when asked about the mail composer she looks up to the most.Sharing her experience of being a part of the show, Monali said, “I am overjoyed to have been invited to By Invite Only. It's wonderful to be sitting on that couch, because you never know when you start revealing things and engage in fun convo. Renil's endearing nature and charisma makes it so easy and comfortable to be one's true self. I'm excited to see how the episode unfolds.”

Adding to this Nikhita said, “Well, this is definitely fun and I am sure viewers will also enjoy how this episode reveals our never seen before sides. The show has such a lively energy and colourful vibe that you can't help but smile as you walk in. I adore Renil and appreciate how he tries to pick and dig out stuff from us."By Invite Only, hosted by Renil Abraham, is the talk show produced by The Zoom Studios and the latest episode will premiere on 5th July 2023.