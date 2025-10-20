Monali Thakur cherishes happy memories of Diwali, prays for abundance for every soul

Mumbai, Oct 20 Playback singer Monali Thakur, who is known for songs like ‘Sawaar Lun’, ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’, ‘Tu Nazm Nazm Sa’ and others, is praying to Goddess Lakshmi to shower every single soul with abundance.

The singer told IANS, “The festival of lights is here, and every year this festival brings me a lot of memories and joy. May this Diwali bring you immense joy, prosperity, success, sweetness, and happiness”.

She further mentioned, “I pray that Maa Laxmi blesses everyone with abundance in all aspects of life. Celebrate this Diwali with your family and friends, and remember to have a safe and environmentally friendly celebration without causing harm to anyone”.

Monali is one of India’s most versatile and expressive playback singers, and is known for her ability to blend innocence, emotion, and technical brilliance. She began training in Hindustani classical music under her father, Shakti Thakur. Monali first gained national attention through the television reality show ‘Indian Idol 2’, where her unique voice and charm stood out even without a win.

Her Bollywood breakthrough came with the sultry ‘Zara Zara Touch Me’, showcasing her youthful energy. But she truly established her artistic identity with ‘Sawaar Lun’ from the Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Lootera’, followed by the unforgettable ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’ from ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, which earned her a National Film Award. Known for her effortless transitions between playful and soulful, she later delivered hits like ‘Badri Ki Dulhania’, and ‘Love Me Thoda Aur’.

Beyond playback singing, Monali has ventured into independent music with singles like ‘Tamanna’ and ‘O Re Chhori’ on MTV Coke Studio. Her warm, melodic tone and classical grounding continue to make her one of the most beloved voices in contemporary Indian music.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor