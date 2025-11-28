Monali Thakur pays tribute to Dharmendra with a heartfelt rendition of 'Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha’

Mumbai, Nov 28 During her performance in Kolkata, Monali Thakur paid a heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra with a beautiful rendition of his timeless classic “Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha” from the movie "Anpadh".

Her sincere performance drew the entire room into a shared sense of nostalgia and respect.

The video from the event shows Monali crooning the beautiful song with remarkable ease and sincerity. Her soulful voice echoed her admiration for the legendary actor.

A visibly moved audience did not respond with loud cheers but with an attentive stillness—acknowledging the significance of the moment.

While a few recorded the performance, others got lost in the countless memories associated with the song.

Made under the direction of Mohan Kumar, "Anpadh" stars Balraj Sahni, Dharmendra, Mala Sinha, and Shashikala in crucial roles, along with others.

Talking about the song, "Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha" has been sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar. Composed by Khayyam, the profound lyrics of the track have been penned by Raja Mehdi Ali Khan.

Dharmendra will be making his last silver screen appearance in the forthcoming movie "Ikkis".

Recently, the makers unveiled the final poem penned by the veteran actor.

The clip has Dharmendra reciting a special Punjabi poem written and recited by him. Titled “Aj bhi ji karda hai, pind apne nu jaanwa,” the poem beautifully reflects on the longing he felt for his beloved pind (village).

Dropping the emotional poem on social media, the makers wrote, "Dharam Ji was a true son of the soil, and his words carry the essence of that soil. (red heart emoji) This poem by him is a yearning; a tribute from one legend to another. Thank you for gifting us this timeless verse (sic).”

One of the most significant moments in the video is when Dharmendra and Asrani come together on screen.

Seeing the beloved Veeru and the unforgettable 'Angrezo ke zamane ke Jailer' together for the last time brought a rush of nostalgia among cinema lovers.

