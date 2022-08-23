'Monarch' star Trace Adkins remembers working with Anne Heche before her untimely death

'Monarch' star Trace Adkins "enjoyed every minute" of his time working with the late Anne Heche.

Adkins spoke about having the opportunity to work alongside Heche for the film "13 Minutes." According to her IMDb, it was one of Heche's final projects released before her death.

"My time with Anne was way too short," Adkins told Fox News Digital. "I met her and got to work with her and spent a couple of weeks with her and just enjoyed every minute of it."

According to Fox News, Adkins discussed his time with Heche while promoting his forthcoming "Monarch" FOX series. The musical drama follows a prominent family in a country music series.

'13 Minutes,' a collaboration between Adkins and Heche, was published in October 2021. Four families are followed in the action movie as they have 13 minutes to find refuge as a tornado strikes.

The country singer talked about how Heche's enthusiasm affected everyone on set and how it made him feel that he won't be able to work with her again.

"She was so energetic," Adkins told Fox News Digital. "I mean, the energy that she brought into the room with her was just -- it was just infectious, you know. And she just brought everybody up a little bit when she would come on set."

"I enjoyed working with her, and it's just tragic. It's tragic. I hate that I won't get to work with her again."

Heche crashed her car into a Mar Vista house in Los Angeles on August 5. The property was almost completely destroyed by the fire that the crash started.

Heche never "regained consciousness since shortly after the accident," her spokesman revealed following the collision. Heche was able to donate her organs through the OneLegacy Foundation despite having a "serious anoxic brain damage" and being kept "in a coma" at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills.

Heche was officially confirmed brain-dead on August 11 and 'peacefully taken off' from life support on August 14.

After learning that someone had been hurt during the collision, the Los Angeles Police Department started looking into Heche for felony DUI. Since there were initially no reports of injuries, the actress may only have been charged with misdemeanours. The LAPD closed the DUI investigation after Heche's passing.

Adkins previously paid tribute to Heche on Twitter, writing, "I'm thankful that this road led me to cross paths with Anne. I enjoyed every minute I got to spend with her. Her energy was infectious and I thought she was adorable. Ride the wind, darlin.Trace"

Heche gained fame on the big screen in the late '90s because of her leading parts in Gus Van Sant's version of "Psycho," "Six Days, Seven Nights," and "Donnie Brasco" opposite Johnny Depp and Harrison Ford.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor