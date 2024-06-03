Monday Motivation: Kartik Aaryan dishes out fitness goals in latest rigorous workout video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 : Fitness freak Kartik Aaryan's 'Monday Motivation' post is all about working out to the tunes of the theme song 'Tu Hai Champion' from his upcoming highly-awaited 'Chandu Champion'.

Kartik took to his Instagram handle and treated fans with a glimpse of a rigorous fitness regime.

The video captures Kartik doing pull-ups with heavy weights.

He captioned the post, "Weight-lifted push ups ke baad Weight-lifted Pull ups. Your Turn Now #TuHaiChampion #ChampionMentality #ChanduChampion #14thJune."

As soon as the video was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Beast mode of Champion."

Another user commented, "Can't even imagine the hardships you must have gone through for this transformation ."

Recently, Kartik dropped the second song 'Tu Hai Champion'.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik dropped the song video and captioned it, "Whenever I watch #TuHaiChampion, the whole journey of #ChanduChampion comes in a flash to me... This song doesn't only project the physical transformation but also shows my emotional journey of One and a Half years - which by the end of it has turned me into a better human being in many ways. This period was all about dedication and focus - No break from workout and gym sessions, no cheating on my diet, swimming, and boxing sessions. Hope this song's magic impacts you, the way it has impacted me - this one is my victory themed song for life. Super proud, glad, emotional and going through too many emotions as I share #TuHaiChampion with all of you."

Makers unveiled the trailer, which showcases the inspiring journey of a sportsman and his never-say-die spirit.

The trailer, which was launched in Gwalior, delves deep into his (Chandu) life, showing the eponymous character at various ages and stages, including dreams of being a village champion, entering the Indian Army, succeeding in athletics, and being shot during the 1965 war. When bullets are poured into him, Chandu refuses to give up and fights against the odds.

It is a story of a man who refused to surrender and is full of heart-warming moments.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu.

Kartik went through an incredible transformation to get into the shape of his character.

Director Kabir Khan recently took to Instagram to shed light on Aaryan's remarkable journey, emphasizing the actor's dedication to the role.

In an Instagram post, Khan shared his admiration, stating, "The story of Chandu Champion is an incredibly inspiring true story but the journey that Kartik went through to become this champion is no less inspiring." Khan reminisced about meeting Aaryan when he was undergoing physical transformation for the role, revealing, "He had 39 per cent body fat."

Aaryan's drastic physical change has garnered immense attention on social media. The unveiling of the first look poster, featuring Aaryan sporting a red langot and displaying a chiselled physique, sent shockwaves among fans.

The actor's subsequent poster, donning boxing gloves and a fierce demeanour, further intensified the anticipation surrounding the film.

The internet erupted with praise for Aaryan's dedication and transformation.

Chandu Champion promises to narrate the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman's indomitable spirit.

Scheduled to hit theatres on June 14, the film is poised to captivate audiences with its tale of resilience and determination.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor