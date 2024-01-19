Monica Chaudhary plays pivotal role in Sunny Singh-starrer ‘Risky Romeo’

Mumbai, Jan 19 Actress Monica Chaudhary, who was seen in the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, is set to essay a pivotal role in actor Sunny Singh's upcoming neo-noir comic tragedy ‘Risky Romeo’.

The film is written and directed by Abir Sengupta, who had previously helmed the Kiara Advani-starrer ‘Indoo Ki Jawani’ and produced the Radhika Apte-starrer ‘Mrs. Undercover’.

Talking about her role, Monica said: "My look in the film also is very different from all the other work that I have done. When I heard the script and the character for the first time, I was instantly intrigued by the nature of the film and my character being so unpredictable. Sunny has been a wonderful co actor and I had so much fun shooting Risky Romeo. Now I am eagerly waiting for the world to see it."

The film also stars Kriti Kharbanda.

Actor Sunny Singh said he loved working with Monica, who he added came on the sets with "so much enthusiasm that it was infectious."

Sunny said: "The passion with which she dives into her character is amazing. While doing the readings with her during our prep I knew that it is going to be a lot of fun shooting with her and I am extremely happy about the fact that Monica plays one of the most important parts in Risky Romeo.”

Director Abir Sengupta said casting for Monica's part was extremely "tricky" but the actor truly surprised the filmmaker by understanding the character adding a lot of depth to it.

He said: "Initially it was getting very tricky for me to cast for Monica’s part. I was quite particular about the actor getting it right and then I met Monica who surprised me with her effortlessness and ease with which she performs. And the most important factor was that she understood the depth of the character very well. She gave a lot of time for readings & discussions before the shoot and then, it was a smooth journey for us on the sets. She is a total surprise in Risky Romeo.”

The film is produced by Anushree Mehta of Jaadugar Films, Priyanka Mehrotra and Rameshchadra Yadav of PR Motion Pictures. ‘Risky Romeo’ has wrapped up its filming and is currently in post-production stage.

